Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Rachelle Smit for Michigan State Representative

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Rachelle Smit for Michigan State Representative.

You can read the full statement below.

Michigan needs a new legislature. The cowards there now are too spineless to investigate Election Fraud. They refuse to conduct a Forensic Audit but now, thankfully, an amazing woman is running for State Representative. Rachelle Smit is a twice-elected clerk who knows our Elections are not secure, and that there was rampant Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election. She and her husband beat cancer twice, and she’s about to go beat the Deep State swamp in Lansing. Rachelle is a success, she’s a winner, and I wholeheartedly Endorse her for Michigan State Representative!

