Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Michigan’s Matt Maddock for Re-Election

Matt Maddock is a long-time activist and a grassroots leader. He was a Trump original, one of my earliest Michigan supporters in 2016. The Maddock family is also wonderful. Matt’s wife, Meshawn, is a great ally and has been doing amazing things to help fix the Michigan Republican Party. If Michigan drains the Lansing swamp, it will take a leader like Matt Maddock to do it. Matt is running for re-election. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement. We need leadership in Michigan who will investigate and document the 2020 voter fraud, the Crime of the Century. We can’t have any more stolen elections like the last one. Vote for Matt Maddock. He is a really good man!

