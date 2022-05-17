Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Kevin Kiley for Congress in California

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the President is endorsing Kevin Kiley who ran for the Republican nominee for Governor but lost in the recall to Gavin Newsom.

You can read the full statement below:

Kevin Kiley, who is running for Congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District, has been a conservative champion in the California State Capitol—no one has fought Gavin Newsom harder than Kevin. He doesn’t wait for the fight, like the do-nothing RINO’s who have watched California get absolutely destroyed by the radical maniacs in Sacramento. Kevin is smart and tough. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Harvard and his Law Degree from Yale. Kevin Kiley is tough on securing our border, ending California’s reckless universal mail-in-ballots and securing our elections. Kevin is going to be a MAGA Champion in Congress and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

