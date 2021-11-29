Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing John Gibbs for Congress in Michigan

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing John Gibbs to run against RINO Congressman Peter Meijer.

We would like to let you know that we at The DC Patriot are endorsing Audra Johnson, a far superior candidate to BOTH of these RINO’s running. Audra is as real as it gets.

You can read the full statement from the 45th President below.

John Gibbs is running against RINO Congressman Peter Meijer in Michigan’s 3rd District. Meyer has been a terrible representative of the Republican Party and beyond. John Gibbs is a fabulous talent who loves the State, our Military, and our Vets. He will always protect our Second Amendment, our Southern Border, and the Police—there will be no defunding with John! An undergraduate of Stanford with a master’s degree from Harvard, he will fight hard for the great people of Michigan. Unlike Peter Meijer, he will not turn his back on Michigan. Importantly, John was also a member of my 1776 Commission, and will be strong on education issues. John Gibbs has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

