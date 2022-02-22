Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for re-election in New York District 23.

You can read the following statement below:

Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress. She is strong on Crime, securing our Border, the Second Amendment, and will always fight for our wonderful Veterans and our Military. Claudia has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will continue fighting for our America First agenda in the Southern Tier, Western New York and throughout NY-23!

