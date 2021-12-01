Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA. Paul is a Congressman who is highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans. He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...