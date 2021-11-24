Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Pat Fallon of Texas

The following is a Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Pat Fallon from the great state of Texas for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Pat Fallon has proven himself to be a strong Conservative voice for the great people of Texas. Pat is a Military Veteran, was a successful entrepreneur, and has done a fantastic job in Congress. He understands what America First means and will continue to push our policies in Washington. Pat Fallon has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

