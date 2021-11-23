Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Michael McCaul for Reelection

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President has endorsed Congressman Michael McCaul of the great state of Texas for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Michael McCaul is doing an incredible job for the great State of Texas. He works hard to protect our Borders, defend our now under siege Second Amendment, and support our brave Military and Vets. He will fight for our America First agenda, stand up to China, and hold Joe Biden accountable for his incompetent failure in Afghanistan. Michael McCaul has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

