Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman John Carter of Texas for Reelection

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman John Carter of Texas for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Judge John Carter has been a tremendous Congressman for the incredible people of Texas. He helped secure our Borders, fund and build the Southern Border Wall (could be completed in one month by Biden!), defend our Second Amendment, and protect the Rule of Law. He is strong on Jobs, Education, Healthcare, and he fights hard for our brave Law Enforcement, Military and Vets. Judge Carter has been with us from the beginning, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...