Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Gary Palmer for Re-Election

Matt Couch February 1, 2022 No Comments

Congressman Gary Palmer is doing tremendous work for the Great State of Alabama! A strong advocate of our America First agenda, Gary is fighting for Energy Independence, Secure Borders, Lower Taxes, better care for our Military and Vets, and to protect and defend our Second Amendment. Gary Palmer has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

