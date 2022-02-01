Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Gary Palmer for Re-Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President has endorsed Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer for re-election.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Gary Palmer is doing tremendous work for the Great State of Alabama! A strong advocate of our America First agenda, Gary is fighting for Energy Independence, Secure Borders, Lower Taxes, better care for our Military and Vets, and to protect and defend our Second Amendment. Gary Palmer has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

3.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...