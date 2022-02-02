Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Carlos Gimenez for Re-Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Carlos Gimenez of Florida Distrcit 26 for re-election.

You can read the full statement below:

Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez is a bold advocate for freedom. From Firefighter, to Mayor, and now a Congressman for FL-26, he is a proven leader who will fight for South Florida and who always puts America First. Carlos is strong on National Security, our Border, and is committed to a strong Economy. Carlos Gimenez, a lifelong Republican, has a strong record in fighting Communists and other Socialists. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

