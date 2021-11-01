Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Charles W. Herbster for Governor of Nebraska

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Charles W. Herbster for the Governor of the Great State of Nebraska.



You can read the following statement below.

Endorsement of Charles W. Herbster

Charles W. Herbster has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning. He is running for Governor of the Great State of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights. With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the State. Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...