Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States

The 45th President of the United States has issues a statement on the people of New Hampshire fighting against voter fraud in their state. You can read the following statement below.

“Congratulations to the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote. “The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News. ”

“People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history,” he added. “Congratulations Windham—look forward to seeing the results.”