Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United State of America on April 2 Rally in Michigan

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation, and other special guests on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Washington Township, MI.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks.

Venue:

Michigan Stars Sports Center

65665 Powell Road

Washington Township, MI, 48095

Newly Announced Special Guest Speakers:

Representative Lisa McClain, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 10th Congressional District

John Gibbs, Candidate for U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District and Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Previously Announced Special Guest Speakers:

Matt DePerno, Candidate for Attorney General of Michigan

Kristina Karamo, Candidate for Secretary of State of Michigan

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Program Begins

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...