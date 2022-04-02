Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United State of America on April 2 Rally in Michigan

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Michigan Congressional Delegation, and other special guests on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Washington Township, MI.
This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.
Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks.
Venue:
Michigan Stars Sports Center
65665 Powell Road
Washington Township, MI, 48095
Newly Announced Special Guest Speakers:
Representative Lisa McClain, U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 10th Congressional District
John Gibbs, Candidate for U.S. Representative from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District and Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Previously Announced Special Guest Speakers:
Matt DePerno, Candidate for Attorney General of Michigan
Kristina Karamo, Candidate for Secretary of State of Michigan
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Opens
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Program Begins
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.