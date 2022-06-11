STATE DEPARTMENT’S NUMBER TWO SPOKESPERSON TRANSITIONING OUT

Jalina Porter, the State Department’s “number two” spokesperson, will be ‘transitioning out’ of the department under what political observers describe as a “cloud of controversy.” The State Department flack has made anumber of divisive statements during her tenure, including labeling cops the “largest threat to U.S. national security.”

​Adam Fredo of The Washington Beacon, reported this news last week saying, “The State Department deputy spokeswoman who called police the “Largest threat to U.S. national security” is leaving her job after a 16-month stint that was marred by public gaffes and internal battles with her colleagues. ​

“Jalina Porter will ‘transition out’ of her job as the State Department’s number-two public face,” spokesman Ned Price announced in a press release last week. It is unclear if Porter, who has a history of anti-cop rhetoric and reportedly clashed with career State Department officials, is shifting elsewhere in the Biden administration or exiting.

Her watch was plagued not only by frequent misstatements, but by a partisan social media history that fueled controversy over her suitability for the official role.

Porter entered the role under a cloud of controversy after the Washington Free Beacon unearthed a series of social media posts in which she claimed the “largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops; not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else.” In other posts obtained by the Free Beacon, Porter said, “I’m so tired of terrorist cops” and promoted a video directed at the Los Angeles Police Department that states, “Suck my dick and choke on it.”

While Porter apologized for her remarks, which were made before she entered public office, it came to light that she clashed with career State Department officials who viewed her as unprepared for press briefings and prone to make polity gaffes that caused diplomatic headaches. State Department and diplomatic insiders who spoke to the Free Beacon said it is strange for the department to announce the departure of a top official without stating what her next role will be.

An unnamed State Department source told the Free Beacon, “Jalina was never a good fit and was in over her head from the beginning. On that, I blame the woke crowd that made the hiring decision without regard to actual qualifications or experience.”



It is remarkable that a number of Arican-Americans have departed the White House during Biden’s relatively short time in office.



Politico recently reported, “At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon…They describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.”



Biden was frequently accused of racism prior to the 2020 election, not just by conservatives, but by progressives. The White House’s firings are perhaps not unexpected, since the Democratic Party’s approach to filling high-profile positions appears to be based more on checking identity boxes than on ensuring the candidate will actually succeed in the position.



Minority figures are thus little more than a means to the Democratic Party’s ends, and to be discarded at the first sign of trouble. Cop-Hating Biden Official Finally Get the Boot After Year of Embarrassing Gaffes.

