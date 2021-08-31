State Department Says Over 250 American Citizens Left Behind in Afghanistan, Will Try to Use Diplomacy to Get Them Home

As you know by now, America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has come to an end. Unfortunately one of those missions of getting every American citizen out was a failure by the Biden Administration and the military tactics used.

According to the State Department, over 250 American citizens are still in Afghanistan that is now under the rule of a terrorist group known as the Taliban.

“We believe there are still a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave. We’re trying to determine exactly how many,” Blinken said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Monday evening that around 100-200 American citizens were left behind in Afghanistan after the final U.S. planes left the country ahead of the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline. However, according to sources of The DC Patriot, that number is estimated at at least 250 and higher.

Sec. of State Blinken says 'under 200, likely closer to 100' Americans wishing to leave remain in Afghanistan after US withdrawal pic.twitter.com/7PA0YOcGVr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 30, 2021

Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie the commander of U.S. Central Command made the announcement on Monday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was complete, except it wasn’t.

He later acknowledged that there were a number of Americans in the “low hundreds” that were remaining in the region because they couldn’t get to the airport. This translates into the fact that the Taliban wouldn’t let them.

McKenzie admitted that no Americans were evacuated on the final five flights out of the Kabul airport.

“We maintained the ability to bring them in up until immediately before departure, but we were not able to bring any Americans out,” McKenzie said. “None of them made it to the airport and were able to be accommodated.”

What a disaster America, what a complete and utter embarrassment. What’s the point of having a military or an army if they can’t protect Americans? Isn’t that the entire point?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...