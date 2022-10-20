State Department Funding ‘Drag Theater Performances’ in Ecuador to ‘Promote Diversity and Inclusion’ and YOU’RE Paying For It

New information now shows that the United States State Department has awarded more than $20,000 for a cultural center in Ecuador to host ‘drag theater performances’ in the name of diversity and inclusion.

The State Department awarded the grant of $20,600 on September 23 to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano (CEN), a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Ecuador, to “promote diversity and inclusion’ in the region.

Americans can’t pay their bills and afford food, but the United States government has money to promote this bullish*t?

The project at CEN, which was said to have started on September 30 and runs until Aug 31, 2023, will include “3 workshops,” “12 drag theater performances,” and a “2-minute documentary,” according to the State Department’s grant listed on the USASpending.gov website.

The grant is part of the State Department’s public diplomacy program. So encouraging sexualizing gays to children is now part of America’s diplomacy program? That’s nice to know.

Here’s the politically correct pile of stupid they tossed for a reason, claiming that it is to “support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world,” the website states

The State Department has awarded hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to the CEN over the years, but the September grant appears to be the first of its kind funding drag performances.

It’s just nice to know that the State Department is just tossing millions and millions of American taxpayer money at other nations while Americans starve in the streets, can’t pay their rent, can’t afford groceries, what a country!

If you work for the State Department, toss our Give Send Go a few hondos below, we’d like to be able to keep reporting the news and pay our staff you jackasses.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Support our team on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...