Starbucks Will Close 16 Locations in Liberal Hell Hole Cities Due to Safety Concerns

Starbucks is closing 16 locations in cities around the nation after the coffee giant’s employees reported a string of personal safety incidents, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Tuesday. It translates to crime skyrocketing and Starbuck workers being too terrified to even show up at these locations being closing.

Starbucks said they will shutter six stores in both Seattle and Los Angeles, two in Portland, and one each inPhiladelphia and Washington, D.C. by the end of July. What all these locations have in common is they’re in deep-blue areas with soft-on-crime district attorneys and supported the “defund the police movement” in the past. How did that work out for you?

Starbuck employees described the problems to the company in outreach sessions. In a Monday letter to employees, Senior Vice Presidents Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson detailed what they learned, saying, “You’re also seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities; personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more. With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too. We read every incident report you file; it’s a lot.

It certainly seems like “a lot.” The company is also reversing course on its bathroom rules which, in a 2018 woke expression, they decided to let anyone use, regardless of whether the person was a customer or not. The decision came with obvious safety concerns, and as it turns out, it led to problems. Now, store managers are again allowed to lock bathroom doors and restrict customers should they detect an unsafe situation.

Workers will also now be able to limit seating or cut back on operations, change store layouts, and other moves that they feel will make the space safer. Starbucks, in addition, said it would also offer active-shooter guidance and conflict de-escalation strategies.

Portland's streets are so unsafe that businesses can't even stay open.



Kate Brown, Tina Kotek, and Betsy Johnson have failed to keep families safe from crime.



Our streets are a mess, let's clean them up. #orpol https://t.co/wA2AS0iO1L — Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) July 12, 2022

Starbuck isn’t the only company facing safety and violence issues. Other companies across the country are experiencing similar problems concerning safety issues for their employees.

One example is a string of pre-dawn robbery-shootings at six 7-11 stores in Southern California on Monday that left two dead and three wounded. It’s not clear if all the crimes are connected, but police are seeking the same lone gunman inat least three instances. The spree occurred on July 11, or 7/11, the day the chain celebrates its anniversary. “There’s no way it can be a coincidence of it being 7-Eleven, July 11,” spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

It is really sad to see these businesses under such an onslaught, and it’s a troubling sign of where our country is headed.

The WSJ also reported that Nicky DeClerico, a 65-year-old Philadelphia resident, said he curtailed his trips to Starbucks when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Now, he said, crime downtown has made him reluctant to return to the cafes.

Mr. DeClerico said he didn’t blame Starbucks employees for not wanting to work in urban stores, where he said thinly staffed locations could feel scary for workers. “If you have crime, nothing can survive,” he said.

The Defund the Police movement, “progressive” district attorneys, and feckless politicians have led to the massive rise in crime in the last two years. It’s time we get back to reality and deal with crime with actual penalties, not slaps on the wrist.

