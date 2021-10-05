Star Trek’s Captain Kirk Rocketing Into Space Next Week at Age 90

In an amazing announcement, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, William Shatner will be rocketing into space next week, truly and boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone before.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced on Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on October 12.

At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever enter space. Kind of fitting for the iconic actor and sci-fi legend isn’t it?

Shatner will be joining two other passengers who are paying customers, aboard a Blue Origin capsule. This will be just the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos himself was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

Will you be watching next week?

