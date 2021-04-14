STAND DOWN! Order CONFIRMED by New York Times, Capitol Police Told to ‘Stand Down’ During January 6 Riot in D.C.

The New York Times has officially and finally confirmed what many political folks have been saying. The Capitol Police were told to stand down during the January 6 riots at The Capitol.

In a 104-page report that was dropped by an internal investigator absolutely destroys the narrative on January 6.

The report hammers authorities for intentionally hampering and preventing the police response on what was and has been claimed a “coup,” and “insurrection,” and an attempt to “overturn” the results of the 2020 elections.

The Inspector General of the Capitol Police put the blame solely on the disturbing issues involved with the way the January 6 Electoral College security was mishandled and bumbled.

“A new report by the Capitol Police’s internal watchdog found that department leaders overlooked key intelligence in the run-up to the riot on Jan. 6, including a warning that ‘Congress itself is the target,’ and barred the force’s riot response unit from using its most powerful crowd-control measures,” the New York Times reported.

“The 104-page document, entitled ‘Review of the Events Surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Takeover of the U.S. Capitol,’ is the most searing portrait yet of the lapses and miscalculations around the most violent attack on the Capitol in two centuries,” the Times continued. “It adds significant new detail not unearthed in congressional hearings and is likely to inform a coming overhaul of the agency promised by lawmakers.”

“In a 104-page document, the inspector general, Michael A. Bolton, criticized the way the Capitol Police prepared for and responded to the mob violence on Jan. 6,” the Times said about the unpublished report. “The report was reviewed by The New York Times and will be the subject of a Capitol Hill hearing on Thursday.”

The report continues…

“The day before the rioters stormed the Congress an FBI office in Virginia also issued an explicit warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and, quote, war, according to internal reports,” she said.

“Leading up to the event there were hundreds, hundreds of posts online showing that his supporters took this as a call to arms to attack the Capitol,” she continued. “There were detailed posts of plans to attack online. Law enforcement warned that these posts were real threats and even made arrests days leading up to the attack.”

Even radical Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters says she warned the Capitol Police Chief just days before the attack.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said the outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund ignored warnings that an attack by domestic terrorists was imminent days before insurrectionists imposed their will and overtook the hallowed government building on Jan. 6.

“First of all, to the families of those who died, they need to sue the U.S. government because the Capitol Police and others who had the responsibility of organizing security for this event failed,” she claimed.

“Either they are incompetent, or they lied, or they’re complicit,” she stated. “This is a very complicated combination of individuals and operations that I think played a role in this attack on our Capitol.”

What an insane time to be in America, and the truth will always set you free America. Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...