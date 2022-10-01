Stacey Abrams is Super Mad as Federal Judge Upholds Georgia Election Integrity Laws Including Voter ID

A federal judge has upheld Georgia State legislatures passing of new Voter integrity laws that require an ID to vote (since you need it for everything else like driving, flying, buying alcohol or tobacco, getting medicine at a pharmacy, etc. what a novel concept) and nut job Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is super mad.

We actually find it hilarious that Abrams is super mad, but we didn’t realize she conceded her 2018 loss, so this is quite shocking.

Abrams backed by none other than George Soros in Georgia spearheaded the effort for what she called “voting rights” and basically said that black people were too poor and dumb to be able to get voting ID’s, to which no one seemed to have a problem with. It’s only racist if you’re white in America, pretty cool huh?

Abrams founded the far left group “Fair Fight” which basically is a liberal left wing attack dog trying to make sure that elections only benefit those who can steal them.

Fair Fight claims “We promote fair elections around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight Action brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications.”

“Voter suppression, particularly of voters of color and young voters, is a scourge our country faces in states across the nation. Georgia’s 2018 elections shone a bright light on the issue with elections that were rife with mismanagement, irregularities, unbelievably long lines and more, exposing both recent and also decades-long actions and inactions by the state to thwart the right to vote. Georgians and Americans are fighting back, and Fair Fight Action was founded to organize collective efforts to expose, mitigate, and reverse voter suppression. We engage in voter mobilization and education activities and advocate for progressive issues.”

Just the News reported:

A federal judge ruled Friday that Georgia’s election integrity practices requiring voter ID and citizenship checks are legal and constitutional, rejecting arguments of racism and voter suppression from the state’s Democrat nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, just weeks before Election Day.

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, an Obama appointee, issued the ruling, after a lengthy trial, handing a major victory to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who aggressively defended the state’s election integrity laws from a legal assault by Abrams voter group Fair Fight Inc. and other liberals. “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA,” Jones ruled in a 288-page decision. “As the Eleventh Circuit notes, federal courts are not ‘the arbiter[s] of disputes’ which arise in elections; it [is] not the federal court’s role to ‘oversee the administrative details of a local election.’” “Having held a non-jury trial and considered the evidence and arguments of the parties, for the foregoing reasons, the Court finds IN FAVOR of Defendants and against Plaintiffs on all remaining Counts of Plaintiffs’ Second Amended Complaint,” the court concluded.

The full ruling can be found here.

Just like clockwork, Abrams is complaining as usual. You know, because according to her black people aren’t smart enough and are far too poor to be able to get ID’s to vote. Yet they somehow get them to buy liquor, smokes, to get into bars/clubs, to fly on planes, to rent cars, to get medicine, to go to the doctor, they just can’t get them to vote. You know, because of racism.

The work over the last 10 years has been to advance fairness in our democracy that is not linked to ‘the status of minority life in Georgia.’ There's no denying voter suppression under Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger. This 288-page order spells out the cost of their actions. 2/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 1, 2022

As governor, I will expand the right to vote.. I will defend minority voters, not bemoan their increased power or grow ‘frustrated’ by their success. This case demonstrates that the 2022 election will be a referendum on how our state treats its most marginalized voices. 5/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 1, 2022

Imagine thinking that you don’t need an ID to vote and elect people, but you do need an ID to buy some beer or smokes. The left isn’t stupid, they’re corrupt and criminal, and its’ time to call them that America!

