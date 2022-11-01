Stacey Abrams Calls 107 Sheriffs Endorsing Kemp Racist in Nuclear Full Blown MELTDOWN on Debate Stage (VIDEO)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp may not be perfect, but at least he’s not Stacey Abrams, and thank God for that.

In a Georgia Gubernatorial debate on Sunday night in Atlanta, for the second of two scheduled debates, just 9 days before Election Day, Abrams went full nuclear racist.

It went pretty much how you’d expect it to, anyone who doesn’t endorse her must be a racist, it can’t just be because she’s a complete moron.

In a segment about law enforcement, the two argued about whether Abrams had expressed support for defunding the police in the past (which she has) with Abrams citing her 11 years in state government as “working with our Sheriff’s Association.”

Yet most of those Sheriffs support Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. So if she’s worked so well with them, why are they backing Kemp?

“Men and women in law enforcement know who is going to be with them, who has their back and will continue to have their back,” Kemp said. “And that is me, and that’s why we have the endorsement of 107 sheriffs around this state.”

There are 159 counties in the state of Georgia, and 107 of those Sheriffs are backing Governor Brian Kemp. So how did the racist Stacey Abrams respond?

“As I pointed out before, I’m not a member of The Good Old Boys Club,” she said. “So no, I don’t have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability.”

You mean the same 13% of the U.S. population that commits 85% of the crimes in a country with 333 million people? The same 13% that commits over 50% of all murders in a society of 333 million? Or the fact that nearly 80% of all violent crimes are created by that same 13% of the U.S. population miss Abrams? Statistics aren’t racist, they are facts.

We have a societal problem, and fatherless homes, planned parenthood, and many others are to blame for the problems in the Black Community in America.

That’s what she thinks of Georgia’s sheriffs after working with the state sheriff’s association for 11 years? No wonder most of them are voting against her.

“I don’t believe every sheriff wants that, but I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement, but also defending the people of Georgia,” she said.

WOW… @staceyabrams just accused 107 Georgia sheriffs of wanting to “take Black peoples off the streets.”



What in the world? https://t.co/91qJXgC1Ot — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2022

What does all this mean for next week’s election? Not much, probably.

The RealClearPolitics polling average puts Kemp 7.9 points ahead of his challenger, and the site says the race “leans GOP.” The last three polls listed all had Kemp ahead and outside the margin of error. The Cook Political Report agrees that the race “leans R.” FiveThirtyEight gives Kemp a 91 percent chance of winning and predicts he’ll pull in 52.9 percent of the vote.

Even CNN was forced to admit this morning that it looked like the race was Kemp’s to lose, thought it did its usual best to offer some hope to its leftist reader base

.“Kemp has led in most polling of the race, but Abrams — who came within a few thousand votes of pushing their 2018 race to a run-off — has a strong base of support and has succeeded in helping to mobilize Democrats in her campaigns and those of other high-ranking Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their 2020 campaigns.”

Georgia, I think it’s pretty clear who you need to vote for on Nov 8!

