Stacey Abrams Announces She Will Again Run for Governor of Georgia (VIDEO)

Stacey Abrams announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is running for governor once again.
“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” she said in her tweet.
Current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp who faces tough primary competition from Trump Ally Vernon Jones made the following statement.
“With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
