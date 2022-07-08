Sri Lankan President Calls Vladimir Putin Seeking Fuel and Assistance as Biden Fails to Lead Yet Again

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that he had a very good telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to request credit support to import fuel for the island nation facing its’ worst economic crisis in history.

“Had a very productive telecon with the Russia President Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his govt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges,” Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Western nations have tried to cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions that have failed miserably as the Russian Ruble is now performing better against the American dollar than anytime in history.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said they would seek other sources first but were unsuccessful.

Global oil prices have been on the rise since far before Russia invaded the Ukraine, but the Biden administration continues to prey on the unknowing and lack of attention paying Americans to continue to spew the lie that Russia is the reason for the insane gas/oil prices in the world.

The real issue is that America went from being an exporter to an importer, not to mention the Biden administrations foreign policy is seen as weak and pathetic on the world stage.

Sri Lanka’s foreign debt stands at $ 51 billion, of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027. It means a payment of an average of $5 billion for the next five years.

Sri Lankans for the past months have been forced to stand in long lines to buy the limited stocks of fuel, cooking gas and foods. The crisi has led to monthslong street protests and scuffles with police at gas stations.

