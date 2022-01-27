Spotify to Pull all Neil Young Music from Platform After His Ultimatum Letter Demanding Joe Rogan be Removed BACKFIRES

A hilarious story of irony here as Spotify has announced it will remove all of artist Neil Young’s music after the triggered liberal activist/artist coined a letter demanding that Joe Rogan be removed from the platform.

It’s a move that Young probably realizes was a drastic mistake, as Joe Rogan is about 100x more popular than Young ever will be.

The 76-year-old gave the audio platform an ultimatum: remove the incredibly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, or lose Young’s music.

Apparently Spotify chose profitability and common sense, as the Wall Street Journal broke the story, Neil Young is officially history.

“Spotify Technology SA is in the process of removing Neil Young’s music, according to people familiar with the matter, as the folk-rock star isn’t wavering in his objections to Joe Rogan’s podcast,” the report said.

In a now deleted post by the triggered musician read as follows:

“Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule,” Young shared in the letter.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter continued. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter read.

Spotify apparently received the message, and Young now looks like a fool. What are your thoughts America, comment below.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...