Special Counsel John Durham Considering Indicting FBI Employees, False Tipsters on Origins of Russiagate Probe, Needs More Time..

Special Counsel John Durham is now eyeing potential criminal charges for several low-level FBI employees and other people not in the government who gave false tips as part of his investigation into the FBI’s 2016 Russia probe, according to those familiar with the matter at The Wall Street Journal.

Durham is currently presenting evidence to a Grand Jury and is preparing a report to be finished in the next several months. That’s right, the longest probe ever needs more time sources state.

Apparently most of his investigation is focused on the tipsters who knowingly and falsely provided information to the FBI in possible violations of laws and against lying to the government.

The false tips were reportedly pertaining to connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian bank Alfa Bank.

The report was expected to be out by the end of Summer, but now be delayed yet again. Shocker.

Durham was required to submit a proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, as well as report the status of his investigation by July 1 to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department did not say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had approved the new budget for Durham’s investigation, telling the Wall Street Journal that they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

