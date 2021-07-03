SpaceX’s First Civilian Flight Crew Will Have INCREDIBLE View form Spaceship’s Toilet in New Glass Dome

SpaceX’s first ever civilian crew is slated to enjoy a view that may be the best view of any bathroom in the existence of mankind.

Although we don’t know how the toilet facilities work on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon ship, the design is hidden in proprietary secrecy.

However what has been uncovered by our friends at Business Insider, is that the toilet is on the ceiling. That area of the spaceship will also feature a glass dome, called a cupola, that SpaceX is going to install at the nose of the capsule.

That’s right, while passengers are using the toilet, they will be able to gaze out the windows, according toe Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur and jet pilot who just purchased four seats on SpaceX’s spaceship for the first civilian mission into space.

The trip is going to be the first of its kind and will feature orbital spaceflight with no professional astronauts on board. It will also feature an amazing toilet with a 360 degree view.

“It’s not a ton of privacy. But you do have this kind of privacy curtain that cuts across the top of the spacecraft, so you can kind of separate yourself from everyone else,” Isaacman, who will be commanding the mission, told Insider. “And that also happens to be where the glass cupola is. So, you know, when people do inevitably have to use the bathroom, they’re going to have one hell of a view.”

According to Isaacman, the mission called Inspiration4, could launch as soon as September 15.

“Probably most ‘in space’ you could possibly feel by being in a glass dome,” Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and chief engineer, said of the new cupola on Twitter.

Inspiration4 aims to kick off a new era of space tourism — alongside Jeff Bezos’s plans to peek above the edge of space for three minutes on July 20 (though that’s a suborbital flight), and a mission next year that aims to send three paying customers to the ISS aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. SpaceX has flown professional astronauts to the space station for NASA three times, but none of those spaceships had a cupola. That’s because the capsules’ noses needed to dock to the ISS so that the astronauts could climb into the orbiting laboratory. Since the Inspiration4 crew won’t be docking to anything, SpaceX is replacing the docking mechanism with a window that passengers can stand in. The cupola is there to offer passengers stunning views of Earth. The toilet just happens to be nearby.

