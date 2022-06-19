SpaceX Fires Employees Who Circulated Letter Calling Elon Musk an ‘Embarrassment’ and Seeking ‘Inclusiveness’

SpaceX doesn’t take kindly to someone bashing their founder and CEO, and that should be normal if you work for the company. Elon Musk is of course the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and the space exploration company reportedly fired several of its liberal employees who “helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing the behavior of CEO Elon Musk.” according to Bloomberg.

Imagine thinking you can write a letter and attack the CEO and Founder of a private company that owns the company, and then being shocked when they toss your ass out the door? That’s liberals in America. SpaceX is not a publicly traded or public company. They are private and owned by Elon Musk.

The number of shares that Musk owns is believed to be between 40 and 50 percent, maybe more. But he’s the CEO, majority owner, and he’s not taking anymore ridiculous shenanigans from liberal asshats.

The letter was circulated with the point of calling on executives to make the company’s work culture “more inclusive”.

“At least five employees” were fired, Reuters reported, with the news being confirmed by SpaceX President Gwynn Shotwell.

Shotwell said in an email this week that the company had investigated and “terminated a number of employees involved” in writing and circulating the critical letter.

The letter made several demands, including: “SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon’s personal brand. Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone” and “define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior.”

To which SpaceX replied with a swift no, which came in the form of terminations.

The original letter had called Musk a “distraction and embarrassment” to the company he helped start up. And so, numerous hysterical lefties likely learned an important lesson today: there is no freedom of speech when you’re working for a private company and biting the hand that provides your job, benefits and paycheck isn’t always the greatest move…

