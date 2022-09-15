South Texas Sheriff BLASTS Kamala, Says Border is WIDE OPEN and She’s ‘Wrong’

A South Texas sheriff approved of Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to bus migrants north to help alleviate the strain on small Texas towns on “Fox & Friends.”

Roy Boyd, the Goliad County Sheriff not only approved of Abbott’s decision but also took issue with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent statement that the border is secure. Boyd said of Abbott’s move, “It was a great ploy by Governor Abbott to bring attention back to something that was kind of fading away from mainstream media. He’s put it back in their lap and I applaud him for what he’s done.”

Boyd’s response to Kamala Harris was, “The border is wide open. In Texas, the Border Patrol agents tell me that on a good day, they encounter between 8% and 15% of the number people that actually come across.”

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Kamala Harris said the border was secure but she said it so shakily it is clear she doesn’t believe her own words. She also tried to blame former President Trump.

Chuck Todd questioned Harris, “Final topic here. We’re here in Texas, I want to ask you about the border. Would you call the border secure?”

Harris answered, “I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do. The first request we made, pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed, Kamala continued.

Todd wasn’t buying it and questioned again, “We’re gonna have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever. You’re confident this border is secure?”

Kamala offered a nonsensical word salad first, then doubled down on the Trump blame game, saying, “We have asecure border in that, that is a priority for any nation, including our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix, given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.”

The vice president added, “We also have to put in place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship.”

Harris concluded, “We don’t have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this and inCongress. By the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship, on an issue that at one time was a bipartisan issue. Both in terms of Republican senators and even presidents.”

God, please help us…

"We’re gonna have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever." Chuck Todd doesn't appear to buy VP Harris' claim that the border is secure. pic.twitter.com/7K6Txsxc0Z — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) September 11, 2022

This woman is incompetent of handing anything, and she’s next in line for the presidency, God help us.

