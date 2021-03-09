South Dakota Set to Ban Biological Men From Participating in Women’s Sports

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will be signing a bill that will ban biological males from competing in women’s athletics.

This is huge news for those that do not believe men should be competing in women’s sports, and why should they?

The bill, titled Women’s Fairness in Sports, passed the Senate with a 20-15 vote, will ban transgender women athletes from participating in women’s sports.

In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports! I'm excited to sign this bill very soon. https://t.co/OU15HOwp2r — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 8, 2021

The insane folks from the ACLU of South Dakota had this to say.

“In an attempt to “level the playing field,” House Bill 1217 excludes an entire group of women and girls from meaningful participation in sports,” Jonelis said according to KOTA TV. “House Bill 1217 isn’t about protecting fairness in women’s sports. It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in all aspects of public life.”

South Dakota High School Activities Association, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the South Dakota Board of Regents, the School Administrators of South Dakota, and The Transformation Project also joined the ACLU in opposing this bill.

“We anticipate that when Governor Noem signs the bill, South Dakota will be the first state this year to pass legislation of this sort,” said a spokesman for Noem to Fox News.

