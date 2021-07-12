South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Says Some GOP Governors Are Trying to Rewrite History in CPAC Speech

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in her Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, accused some Republican governors of “Rewriting History” in how they are reflecting their performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.



It was very likely Noem was referring to Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, among others, when she said, “Let’s talk about rewriting history. We’ve got Republican Governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states, that they didn’t close their beaches, that they didn’t mandate masks, that they didn’t issue shelter-in-places.”



DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for Florida on April 1, 2020, lifting it almost a month later on April 29, 2020. He removed all restrictions on business the following September. Noem, by contrast, was one of seven governors who never issued a shutdown order for their states.



Both DeSantis and Noem have received praise from conservatives for their opposition to the strict COVID-19 orders imposed in states like New York and California, as well as for opening up schools in September.



DeSantis has routinely shown his unwillingness of prolonged coronavirus shutdowns, and recently said at a country music festival that “Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism.”



Noem also relayed in her CPAC speech, “Now I’m not picking fights with Republican governors. All I’m saying is that we need leaders with grit, that their first instinct is to make the right decision, that they don’t backtrack and then try to fool you into the fact that they never made the wrong decision.”



Noem has recently came under pressure from conservatives who accused her of caving to corporate pressure after she rejected a bill to ban biological males from competing in girl’s sports. DeSantis, on the other hand, signed the proposal into law, remarking that “corporate pressure strengthened his resolve to make the decision.”



“Governor Noem was not referring to any specific Republican governor,” Noem spokesperson Ian Fury told the Daily Caller. “She was highlighting the need for strong leaders with the instinct to defend freedom.”



Both Noem and DeSantis have been widely considered as potential contenders in the 2024 Republican primary for president.

