South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem BLASTS Fauci’s ‘Hypocrisy’ on Sturgis Bike Rally

South Dakota has one of the best Governors in America, and she took to Fox and Friends on Thursday to hammer the Keebler Elf himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci is one of the biggest hypocrites and frauds in America, as he called out Noem and the largest Bike Rally in America Sturgis.

“It’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do, they want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time where a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everyone else. That something supersedes the need of exactly what you want to do..”

Noem FIRED back!

“It’s shocking to me that he continues to pick on Republican governors, people who love their freedoms and he ignores what’s happening at the border. I didn’t hear him criticize President Obama for having a party for his birthday. I didn’t hear him go after the other concerts that are happening in this country. Or the complete ignoring of our federal laws by this open border policy that President Biden has embraced. Dr. Fauci has become political and I think it’s unfortunate. Because there’s going to be a point in time again where we’re really going to need our public health officials and we need to know we can trust them again. He has discredited his entire profession by the positions that he’s taken during this pandemic.”

Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy agreed with the Governor and brought up the fact that Fauci didn’t bring up Lollapalooza, or Obama’s big party, etc.

Doocy also brought up that they aren’t testing those at the border, load them onto buses, and then send them to other American cities with 25% of the border being COVID positive.

You can watch the full interview below with Governor Noem, it’s worth watching patriots!

