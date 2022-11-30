South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem BANS TikTok on All State Devices Over Chinese Communist Party Spying Allegations

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has banned the TikTok app from state government issued devices (phones, tablets, and computers) due to the growing allegations of spying being done by the Chinese Communist Government through the company being based in China.

If you are a state employee in South Dakota such as an agency, employee, or contractor you are no longer allowed to have the application on your devices.

Noem tweeted out the order, writing that ““South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of the Chinese Communist Party.”

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

