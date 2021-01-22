[…] SOURCES: Trump Offers His DC Hotel To Troops After Biden Admin Sends Them To Freezing Cold Garage […]

After the Biden administration send thousands of National Guardsmen to a freezing cold garage after the Inauguration “military photo op”, sources have told OAN’s Jack Posobiec that President Trump is about to come through in a big way.

Posobiec’s sources on Trump’s adviser team said that he has offered to house the abandoned troops at the Trump hotel in DC.

“SCOOP: Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need, per adviser”, Posobiec tweeted.

SCOOP: Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need, per advisor @OANN — Han Poso 🛰️ (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

Last night, Posobiec’s sources said Trump called the treatment of the troops “disgusting and unforgivable”:

SCOOP: Trump calls treatment of the troops “disgusting and unforgivable,” per advisor — Han Poso 🛰️ (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

And for anyone saying “It wasn’t Biden who sent them down there!”

Let’s take a quick glance at exactly who is in charge of the state militias…oh yes! It’s the Commander In Chief:

Twitter users everywhere are rightfully shredding the Biden admin for abandoning our troops and treating them like garbage:

Whoever in DC is in charge of this National-Guard-sleeping-in-a-Senate-parking-lot mess, please get in touch with me; folks with connections to empty hotel rooms are also contacting me — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

On Monday, a Democrat congressman said most of the National Guard likely voted for Trump and were therefore security threats.



Last night, our National Guardsmen were banished to a parking garage.



They are HEROES & deserve better than this!!! ⬇️ https://t.co/koB2MO0ItH — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 22, 2021

Biden and Pelosi called up the troops for selfies, then discarded them like stage props pic.twitter.com/jEVvETBmFT — Han Poso 🛰️ (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

Siri, who is in charge of the National Guard? https://t.co/byVXKYtpGc pic.twitter.com/s0IoauPPnp — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 22, 2021

