[…] SOURCES: Trump Offers His DC Hotel To Troops After Biden Admin Sends Them To Freezing Cold Garage […]

After the Biden administration send thousands of National Guardsmen to a freezing cold garage after the Inauguration “military photo op”, sources have told OAN’s Jack Posobiec that President Trump is about to come through in a big way.
Posobiec’s sources on Trump’s adviser team said that he has offered to house the abandoned troops at the Trump hotel in DC.
“SCOOP: Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need, per adviser”, Posobiec tweeted.
Last night, Posobiec’s sources said Trump called the treatment of the troops “disgusting and unforgivable”:
And for anyone saying “It wasn’t Biden who sent them down there!”
Let’s take a quick glance at exactly who is in charge of the state militias…oh yes! It’s the Commander In Chief:
Twitter users everywhere are rightfully shredding the Biden admin for abandoning our troops and treating them like garbage:
It is a disgrace, we’re done with you. All politicians suck,their memories are as blank as their brains. The only thing that empowers them is money….disgrace!!
