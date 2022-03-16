Sorry Ladies: USA Today Names Trans HHS Secretary ‘Woman of the Year’

Well America, another man has won the “Woman of the Year” award for yet another organization, as USA Today has named the Trans Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine as the USA Today’s Woman of the Year.

So a man is now woman of the year, again? Are women upset yet that women continue to lose to men in this category? Where are the feminists? Are you outraged yet ladies? Or is this all about equality? Or can men even be better at being a woman, than women? Because that’s essentially what you’re saying by not protesting or voicing disgust in this insanity.

Suzanne Hackney wrote the outlet’s entry on Levine’s new honorable female status on March 13, stating, “Rachel Levine is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact.” Ok first of all. He’s not a woman, and secondly, how does Hackney feel knowing that she has helped the patriarchy insert a male into a “woman of the year” category?

So can someone name what Levine actually did to win this award? Was it backing insane lockdowns and stupidity during the Covid-19 scamdemic? I honestly don’t care why she won, I’m actually more concerned on how women aren’t outraged by this!

So I’ll poise this question, are women actually tired of losing to Men at everything? This is one category you shouldn’t lose in. It’s really simple, if you don’t have a vagina, you shouldn’t be able to win “Woman of the Year” from any organization.

Is that so hard to understand?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...