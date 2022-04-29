Soros’ Secret Funded Group Working With Biden Administration

George Soros is a well-known billionaire around​ the world. He is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist, the Founder/Chair of Open Society Foundations, and is actively funding the deconstruction of independent nations into a new world order.

Soros is also indirectly funding Governing for Impact (GFI). His funds allow GFI to work behind the scenes with President Biden’s administration to shape policies, according to documents reviewed by Fox News show.



According to the GFI website, “GFI is dedicated to building a world where boards lead the organizations to achieving clear purpose and critical outcomes in an ethical, prudent, just, and risk-aware manner.”



The GFI vision, again according to their website, “We envision a world in which organizations are led by boards that create value in the lives of the people they serve. We also envision boards that have the governance systems, tools, and research to practice effective governance. They lead with purpose, integrity, and accountability to the shareholders, care-holders, and communities on whose behalf they govern. Further, we envision a world in which governance is widely recognized as a distinct, disciplined, and valued practice focused on securing and sustaining a healthy, safe, equitable future for all.”



GFI boasts in internal memos of implementing more than 20 of its regulatory agenda items as it works to reverse Trump-era deregulations by zeroing in on education, environmental, health care, housing, and labor issues.



Tom Perriello, executive director of Soros’ Open Society Foundations, told Fox News Digital, “Open Society is proud to support GFI’s efforts to protect American workers, consumers, patients, students and the environment through policy reform.”



Perriello continued, “Their work gives voice to people often overlooked in a regulatory environment too often dominated by corporate interests. Our support for GIF’s work is publicly available on our website and we are transparent about our enthusiasm for their victories for American workers and families.”



GFI works to remain secretive as no news reports or press releases appear on its existence outside of a mention of its related action fund in a previous Fox News article on the $1.6 billion Arabella Advisors-managed dark money network, to which it is attached.



GFI’s site contains dozens of legal strategy memos for shaping executive orders and regulations in the educational, environmental, health care, housing and labor realms, but generally do not identify their authors.



The Education Department is set to announce a new regulation that will change Title IX rules on anti-transgender bias in schools, reversing Trump-era guidance. GFI appears to have worked on this issues for quite some time, as the site contains a November 2020 legal memo on the matter.



GFI also created an internal slide deck and uploaded it to Prezi’s presentation site. The slide, which in now inaccessible, says GFI has implemented more than 20 of its federal proposals as of 2021.



Under Sharon Block, the Associate Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), she delegated the duties of that office from January 20,2021 until February 1, 2022. Howard Shelanski is the current OIRA Administrator.



The OIRA is the U.S. government’s central authority for the review of Executive Branch regulations, approval of Government information collections, establishment of Government statistical practices, and coordination of Federal privacy policy. OIRA is a division within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which in turn, is within the Executive Office of the President.



“Under Sharon’s leadership, OIRA has played a crucial role in advancing the president’s agenda, from powering our historic economic recovery and combating the pandemic, to tackling the climate crisis and advancing equity,” Shalanda Young, director of the OMB, said before her departure.



It also shows Raj Nayak, assistant secretary at the Labor Department, Sabeel Rahman, senior counselor of OIRA, Narayan Subramanian, an Energy Department Legal advisor, and Maggie Thomas, who Biden picked as chief of staff in the Office of Domestic Climate Policy.



GFI has prepared legal policy memos for at least ten federal departments and agencies, the slide shows.



As with most of Soros’ affiliations, which are built into multi-layers of bureaucracy, therefor shielding Soros from accountability, GFI is not a stand-alone nonprofit. Instead, the New Venture Fund, a nonprofit incubator managed by the D.C.-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors, fiscally sponsors it. This layout allows GFI to avoid filing tax forms with the IRS.



The group’s attachment to the Arabella-Advisors dark money network is not discoverable from public records. The New Venture Fund does not report GFI as a trade name in its D.C. business filings.

However, GFI’s links to the New Venture Fund are discoverable in Georg Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) grant database. A search of the database shows that Soros nonprofits sent $12.98 million to GFI and it related action fund in 2019 and 2020.



The Foundation to Promote Open Society awarded %5.53 million to GFI. Meanwhile, the Open Society Policy Center sent $7.45 million to GFI’s action fund.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...