Son of RADICAL Florida Democrat Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up School, Stab Students

According to multiple reports, the son of a radical Florida Democrat Rebekah Jones was arrested for “digital threats of terrorism.”

These threats included Snapchat messages that showed the 13-year-old threatening to shoot up his school and “stab students.”

Here’s the report from the Pensacola News Journal:

An incident report released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office allege that the 13-year-old made repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab students who angered him.

Investigators interviewed multiple students who spoke with the teenager, as well as those who saw messages he posted on social media. In the messages to his friends, the teenager made the following statements, among others:

“I want to shoot up the school.”

If I get a gun I’m gonna shoot up hnms lol.”

“I’m getting a wrath and natural selection shirt so maybe but I don’t think many ppl know what the columbine shooters look like.”

“Okay so it’s been like 3-4 weeks since I got on my new antidepressants and they aren’t working but they’re suppose to by now so I have no hope in getting better so why not kill the losers at school.”

The Miami Herald quickly rushed to the defense of the would-be school shooter, saying he was arrested for “making memes.”

13-year-old son of Rebekah Jones, whistleblower who clashed with DeSantis, arrested over memes https://t.co/gQqCP76k6u — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 6, 2023

The cringe was so bad from the Miami Herald that Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk chimed in.

Very misleading headline — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023

The Twitter community that now values free speech under Musk’s leadership quickly fact checked the untruthful reporting.

“An incident report released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office allege that the 13-year-old made repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab students who angered him”

Just like liberals do, Rebekah Jones tried blaming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and got checked by Twitter users and fact checkers for not telling the truth as well.

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety.



THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis' Florida.



There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Rebekah Jones’ turned her son in to the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued for his arrest for threatening a school shooting. The governor of Florida was not involved.

Jones is a former Florida data scientist who accused the Health Department of intentionally falsifying Covid-19 data on behalf of Governor Ron DeSantis. Her bizarre and wild claims were unfounded by an inspector general’s report.

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

