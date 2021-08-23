Something Extremely Suspect is Going on With the Nevada’s Online Election Rolls

Last year I reported (although you might not have seen it because of all the censorship) how registered Nevada Republicans including me, had all their voting history erased, were suddenly labeled “ineligible to vote” or some even had their parties changed over without their permission or knowledge. It seems yet again, the Secretary of State is up to no good again when it comes to illegally and conveniently deleting information. (If you remember the Secretary of State’s website getting hacked, you can skip down to Part 2)

Currently no ID is needed to either register to vote or to vote, you can sign up 100 people to a single address and vote with the ballots the government sends you and nothing more. Same day registration and voting was also passed by the Democrats recently, including ballot harvesting, which was passed despite being illegal to Nevada’s own state constitution. With loose mail-in ballots flooding apartment complexes across the state….

Here’s the site to check how you voted: https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/ I encouraged voters to check the state SOS website to make sure there ballot was actually accepted….only to discover the site had been hacked and manipulated. Once I had publicly called this out (on my now suspended for posting about election fraud) 230k + Twitter account, the site went down, the information returned to “normal” in about a week or two, and the Secretary of State dismissed it away as a “glitch” without any further explanation:

Luckily, screenshots are forever…..

He had a picture of his ballot before he sent it out too.

So I checked it myself…and found the very same thing.

When I checked it the month earlier, it showed I voted in the last two elections here…now, nothing, and I wasn’t alone. Multitudes of people checked the site after my initial post only to discover the same had happened to them.

Some Republicans complained that they only received the non-partisan ballot that only has judges instead of the Republican primary ballot.

Another man who was always Republican, found that his party affiliation was suddenly switched to Democrat.

This is not a “glitch.” A glitch is when the screen freezes or the site goes down, not when people’s voting history gets wiped clean and their party affiliations switched. Even though it was magically fixed with no explanation…what’s to stop someone from going in and altering it again? Let’s call it what it really is…you didn’t think so many people would check it, or that word of it would get out through the heavily biased censored media.

Part 2: Now it seems that funny business is once again accruing with the voter rolls. Douglas County in Nevada has removed 82% of their “voters” that supposedly voted in the 2020 election. Where did they go? If you were just cleaning up the rolls….how did these people vote. Since you actually need 25% of people that voted in an election to recall an elected official….this means that the people of Douglas county couldn’t even physically recall anyone, not even if every now-supposedly eligible voter in the county signed the petition. What’s really going on here? You can watch the full video explanation “here.” And you can read the full original article “here.”

Something needs to be done. We need a forensic audit now, these people will not willingly investigate themselves for fraud.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to remind these people to do their damn job: SOS Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708 sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100 aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

