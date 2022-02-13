SOMETHING ISN’T RIGHT: Dozens of Members of Congress Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test

That there have been questions for a long time already about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities is without dispute, as a poll weeks ago from McLaughlin & Associates showed majorities of Americans believed him to be incompetent as president, and they wanted him to take a cognitive health test and release the results.



That poll revealed 52% believe Biden​ to be incompetent, 43% believe him all right at that point, while another 6% said they didn’t know or they declined to answer.

Now members of Congress have joined the chorus expressing concern for the 79-year-old-, with dozens of GOP members urging him to take a cognitive test because his “mental decline” is becoming “more apparent.”



A report at Fox News explained nearly 40 Republicans are pushing for the evaluation in a letter organized by Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former physician to the president.



“My colleagues and I are again asking President Biden to immediately undergo a formal cognitive screening exam, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA),” Jackson told Fox News Digital in an email.



He pointed out he has served as a physician to three presidents, so he knows “what it takes mentally and physically to execute the duties of commander-in-chief and head of state.”



Biden, he said, “Has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability.”



He explained Biden could take an important first step in reassuring Americans of his fitness with such a text, and confirming whether Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, Parkinson’s, or other ailments have become factors.



“This is not a partisan issue,” Jackson explained. “When I discussed taking a cognitive test with President Trump, he was eager to assure the American people and to put the fake news media’s stories to bed. Why won’t President Biden do the same?”



Jackson pointed out Democrats demanded the same actions when President Donald Trump was in the White House.



“The precedent has been set,” the lawmakers explained that at Biden’s annual physical last November, he either failed to face a cognitive test “or those results were withheld from the public.”



The lawmakers wrote, “The Alzheimer’s Association lists, ‘changes in mood and personality,’ including being more ‘easily upset’ as one of ten signs of mental decline. You displayed this type of mood change during a cabinet meeting on January 24, 2022, when you apparently did not know your microphone was on after finishing your opening remarks, and you called a White House reporter a ‘stupid son of a b***h’ in response to a question he asked on inflation.”



They charge Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years.”



Jackson has raised concerns about Biden previously. Weeks ago, he said on a podcast that not only is Biden apparently suffering from “age-related cognitive decline,” but that when he first started talking about it he received a “scathing” email from Barack Obama.



Jackson made the claims on the “Grounded with Jim Banks” podcast with GOP Representative Jim Banks of Indiana.



“He just tore me up,” Jackson said of Obama. “An entire page about how disappointed he was in me and how it’s beneath me as a physician and beneath me as an officer in the military to be attacking Joe Biden like this.”



Jackson said Obama called his comments about Biden’s cognitive health a “betrayal of the trust that he and his administration had put in me.”



But Jackson said, “Biden simply is not up to the task. This guy doesn’t know where he’s at, he doesn’t know what he’s doing.” It’s very obvious to everyone in the country right now that this guy’s got some cognitive issues, right”



“Now, I’m not his physician. I’m not diagnosing him. I haven’t examined him. All I know is that he’s got age-related cognitive decline, right? He’s not mentally fit right now. He’s 78 years old and you can see it.” he said just before Biden’s 79th birthday.



“You don’t need to be a physician to look at him and to look at his behavior and some of the other stuff, just the way he shuffles away, stares off into space,” Jackson continued.



“I know what that job entails, both physically and mentally, and how demanding it is. And I can tell you right now, I’m 100 percent sure that Joe Biden is incapable of doing that job.”



