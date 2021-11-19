SOME U.S. CITY GOVERNMENTS OFFERING PAID LEAVE FOR ABORTIONS, GOD HELP US​

City governments in several states are following what New Zealand’s government has done, help city employees after pregnancy loss.

In mid-September, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania became the first U.S. city to pass legislation to provide employees and employees’ partners up to three days of leave due to causes like miscarriage, in vitro failure or termination. The leave applies equally to parents regardless of gender, as well as to same-sex couples.

In a statement, Councilman Bobby Wilson called on fellow large employers in the city, especially non-profits, foundations and additional non-city governmental authorities, to join the City of Pittsburgh in offering similar leave.



“I am proud that the City of Pittsburgh is a national leader on this issue, and I look forward to expanding the scope of this leave in the months to come,” he said.



Another example is Boston, Massachusetts, where it now allows its employees to take up to 12 weeks of leave with pay when they abort their unborn babies.



According to The New Boston Post, the city council passed the amendment to its parental leave policy on September 15. The vote was unanimous, and acting Mayor Kim Janey signed it two days later. The new parental leave benefits for city employees allow up to 12 weeks of paid leave for men and women “for pregnancy loss, including all abortions for any reason.” The policy also allows leave time for parents of newborns and adoptive parents.



Also, last month, the Portland, Washington City Council passed an ordinance to allow employees paid bereavement leave due to pregnancy loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth or other loss.



Michelle Rodriguez, a senior policy advisor for Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, said this would also cover termination of pregnancy, such as abortion. Employees do not have to disclose the specific form of pregnancy loss.



Rodriguez continued, “We realize that right now, there’s a bit of a stigma talking around pregnancy loss for folks who go through that process. Your managers or supervisors or folks around you can actually help destigmatize this by having conversations and supporting you in what could be a grave change to your entire life.”



Commissioner Mapps said his office was inspired by New Zealand’s law allowing for similar time off due to pregnancy loss.

“I hope that it helps public servants heal as they work through the loss of a child and second thing, I really hope is that other jurisdictions across America – and really across the world – will adopt similar policies,” said Mapps.

He added that feedback from employees so far has been positive to the new policy and his staff is “always looking at ways to be a better employer and make Portland a better city.”

It is unbelievable that parental or bereavement leave for employees who have abortions appears to be a growing trend in the United States of America. God help Us.

