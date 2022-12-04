Some Tips for Healthy Holiday Eating

Guess what? You really don’t have to gain weight during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season. Dr. Adrienne Youdim, author of “Hungry for More,” says you can avoid the extra pounds as you celebrate.

Youdim says you can exchange sweets for healthful options. She suggests simply eating more protein. But be sure to focus on healthy protein, and remember that red meat can be bad for you if consumed regularly.

Fish, though, is associated with good metabolic health and heart health, while poultry is somewhere in between. Also, vegetable proteins, such as legumes, can healthfully satisfy hunger.

A second tip is to fill half of your plate with nutrient-dense foods like fresh vegetables. They fill you up and don’t have a lot of calories. “I personally love arugula,” says Youdim. “I eat it practically every day. And one cup of arugula is two to five calories but has 30 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. So, imagine all that nutrition you’re getting in each bite.”

Another tip is to drink a hot beverage, like tea, after a meal to let your brain know, you’re done. “It takes time for our stomach, to receive food and to give off those signals to the brain notifying that the food has been received and, therefore, those hunger hormones or signals should be shut off,” she explains. “Having hot tea slows us down and allows our body, to notify us that we are actually full.”

Finally, don’t skip meals before your holiday gatherings. If you do, chances are you’ll be tempted to eat more, including the not-so-healthy food, later.

We appreciate our friends at CBN for their contributions in this article.

