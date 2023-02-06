SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING: Prominent Democrat Removed from Foreign Affairs Committee by GOP

The House of Representatives have voted to remove radical islamic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. The move comes as Omar was banned from Israel after her constant anti-semitic remarks towards Jewish people during her time in Congress.

For some reason, some Republicans actually opposed this, showing how stupid they truly are on both sides of the aisle.

“I am Muslim, I am an immigrant, and interestingly, from Africa,” Omar said. “Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy, or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced?”

The resolution was approved 218-211 with a heated debate in which Democrats accused Republicans of racism and hypocrisy. We hate to break it to the Democrats office, but Islam isn’t a race.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., dismissed GOP claims that they were being “consistent” with past practices by seeking Omar’s dismissal.

“Consistency? There is nothing consistent with the Republican Party’s continued attack, except for the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.”

“Why is this member being targeted today?” asked Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. “Could it be the way that she looks? Could it be her religious practices? Because it’s clear if she were on the other side of the aisle, we would not be having this debate today.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said she has seen Omar’s antisemitism and anti-Americanism firsthand.

“As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I’ve sat there and heard the representative actually spew anti-American rhetoric as well,” Malliotakis said of Omar. “I’ve been in that committee room where the representative equates Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban. Absolutely unacceptable for a member of that committee.”

Israel is one of America’s strongest allies’ and Omar is banned from entering the country because of her attacks and anti-Semitic rhetoric against the Israeli people and government. That should be your first sign you shouldn’t be on a foreign affairs committee.

Both Republicans and Democrats said that it was offensive and antisemitic to suggest supporting Israel is the same as having a foreign allegiance.

The resolution says members of the Foreign Affairs Committee should be held to an “equal standard of conduct due to the international sensitivities and national security concerns under the jurisdiction of this committee.”

“Representative Omar, by her own words, has disqualified herself from serving on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, a panel that is viewed by nations around the world as speaking for Congress on matters of international importance and national security,” it said.

