Social Media Star Logan Paul Signs Massive Contract with WWE to Wrestle

According to World Wresting Entertainment, Inc. and Logan Paul who has one of the largest podcasts in the world and is a major influencer, the two have reached a multi event contract agreement.

Paul took to his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon to announce that he had signed an official contract with the WWE.”

WWE Superstar, and husband of Stephanie McMahon, and one of the top executives in control of WWE Triple H also made the announcement on his Twitter account.

​​I think it’s safe to say Logan Paul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a WWE Superstar,” wrestling legend Triple H wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations and welcome!”

I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome! https://t.co/GyTMAzBIau — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2022

Just signed with the @WWE Paul tweeted out.

ESPN sources say the deal is a multi-event contract that will last through 2023. Paul appeared in a high profile match at Wrestlemania 38 where he partnered with The Mix to face Rey Mysterio Jr and his son Dominik. After the match, The Miz turned on Paul, prompting the social media star to call him out during his signing.

“So look, I just signed my WWE contract – it is a big deal but after all, it is my contact so I’m going to make a little addition here,” Paul said before writing “Coming 4 u @ The Miz” on the back of the contract.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...