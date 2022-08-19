Social Media Mogul Andrew Tate BANNED from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Joins GETTR Revolution

When are people going to learn that eventually you will be next with these socialist liberal platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. They don’t care about free speech, they only care about speech they want to hear. There’s a big difference.

Social Media influencer Andrew Tate, a former Kickboxer who rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from the TV Show Big Brother over a video which appeared depicting him attacking a woman, has now been banned by Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Wow, this sounds familiar to me for some reason.

He went on to gain massive popularity online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. Folks, he’s saying if you go outside of your home dressed like a slut, there’s a chance you might attract a psycho or two. He’s not condoning the violence for God’s sake. But that didn’t stop the Big Tech Oligarch’s from doing what they do best, banning him.

He had 4.7 million Instagram followers at the time his account was removed, that number grew from 1 million to 4.7 million since June.

Meta aka Facebook says they removed the kickboxing star from its platforms for violating its polices on dangerous organizations and individuals but did not provide further details. Zuckerberg might as well just say what he actually means. If you say something they don’t like, you’re gone. So stop supporting this cringe sites and go somewhere that allows you to be FREE in your speech.

Tate has now joined GETTR, the fastest growing social media site in history that launched on July 4, 2021 last year. The platform is nearing the 10 million mark and is rocking and rolling. Everyone from our own Matt Couch to Steve Bannon have made it their main social media homes. So ask yourself this question, why haven’t you? Do you like free speech? Do you like being able to speak your truth, or your peace? Then get on GETTR, the fastest growing in history with apps for iPhone and Google, an amazing desktop/Mac presence, not to mention they’ve launched GETTR Vision and soon to launch GETTR pay.

GETTR CEO Jason Miller commented on the ban of Tate: “Andrew Tate is a free thinker, known across the globe for rejecting the statist, and slavish, authoritarian mindset. He’s helping to awaken an entire generation of young minds, and we’re excited to have him join our marketplace of ideas.”

Who’s stunned by this at this point? They’ve banned everyone from General Flynn and Dr. Robert Malone to Melissa Tate and Laura Loomer. The time to get on GETTR is now America!

