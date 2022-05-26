Slow and Sleepy Joe Admits That Our Economy Sucks While in Japan

In a stunning moment of lucidity, in an even more stunning moment of honesty, and without a teleprompter, Biden admitted on Monday, while in Japan on his Asian tour, something pretty much any American with functioning brain cells already knew, the U.S. economy stinks.

Literally all it takes at this point is a trip to any fueling station, grocery store, mall, shopping online, watching the news, or even watching the main stream media news. Even they admit things are bad.

What is so surprising is that Biden is admitting it. To this point in this administration they have largely created distractions and misdirection’s in an attempt to not have to admit the obvious.

According to the New York Post, the story is that President Biden, on Monday admitted that the United States economy has “problems” and that it will be “a haul” before Americans see total relief from inflation and soaring prices.

A haul? Problems? Understating the obvious much, Joe? After months and months of the White House downplaying inflation, supply chain shortages, rising energy prices and everything going on economically, while focusing instead on LGBTQ issues, villainizing the right, ignoring the border, and giving away freebies to literally everyone but the American people, one would expect Old Joe to come a little stronger if he’s finally going to address the economic crisis we are in.

Evidently not. The Post goes on to say: During a press conference in Japan following his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden insisted that he does not believe a recession is inevitable, pointing to key economic growth in the U.S. compared to other countries.

The President stated, “Does that mean we don’t have problems? We do. We have problems but less consequential than the rest of the world has because of our internal growth and strength.”

But if we all are honest, we know our country IS headed toward a recession. Most economic experts will say the same thing. The economy is wrecked from this administration’s terrible policies to the point that recession is inevitable.

It’s not quite clear to what key economic growth Biden is referring to, and not sure he knows either, as he is likely just being fed talking points.

Didn’t the President say the rest of the world has bigger problems than the U.S.? At this point most Americans really don’t care about the rest of the world problems as much as our own. Not trying to be insensitive, but if America is stronger, we can be of more benefit to the rest of the world. Fix our country, and the world benefits.

The Post continued: The President’s comments come as the U.S. endures nearly 40-year record high inflation, hitting 8.3% in April. As a result, gas prices have soared, literally increasing to an all-time high every day. On Monday the national average of gasoline was $4.596 per gallon, with several states seeing an average cost over $5, while California’s average cost of gas sit just above $6, according to AAA.

Biden spoke with reporters in Japan and it sounded like he admitted to the current gas crisis in the US. The Geezer said, when it comes to gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition!🤔it’s all on purpose, but didn’t he blame Putin for the gas crisis? — Domenica D'Elia (@domenicadelia22) May 23, 2022 Those of us of a certain age remember the early 80’s and the crippling inflation, so it’s unsettling to see the same thing happening again, as if , in 40 years our government, particularly Democrats, have learned nothing.



Our country has a little more than two years left of this Biden administration before hopefully, help is on the way thanks to a giant red wave. It is going to be very difficult for our country to survive this administration and this “haul.”



We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

