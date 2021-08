In today’s edition of “You can’t stop this out of control dumpster fire rolling downhill known as the Biden Regime,” Joe Biden literally dozed off while the Israeli Prime Minister was speaking. You can’t make this up, and we’ve got the video to prove it.

That’s right, good ole Joe Biden is asleep while the Israeli Prime Minster Naftali Bennett is just chatting away at him in the White House.

Watch Below:

What a disgrace, only 41 more months to go America! Great Job Everyone!

