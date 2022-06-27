Singer Pink DEMANDS Pro Life Americans ‘NEVER F**KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF’

The radical leftists in Hollywood are at it again, and this time even trying to hurt their own finances. Pop Star Pink went completely unhinged after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and sent it back to the states to decide on Friday.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay – THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?” Pink tweeted on Saturday.

Makes you just want to go out and buy a concert ticket or an album, doesn’t it?

One person made a joke about Pink’s agent not surviving her foul mouth, but Pink quickly said she’s her own agent.

Pink won’t be the first, and she won’t be the last to come unglued, this is just getting started America. The Crazy train has left the station.

