Sidney Powell Announces the Forming of ‘Restore the Republic PAC’

She’s one of the top lawyers in America, and she’s had enough of the deep state. She fought hard for General Michael Flynn as a weaponized Department of Justice and media went after him with the fire of a thousand suns for four years. Now she’s fighting back!

Powell announced over the weekend that she is forming the “Restore the Republic PAC” which will fight for honesty, integrity, and a return of the government to the American people.

“We will be the voice for honesty, integrity, and a return to government by We the People,” Powell said.

Powell fought for voting irregularities in fraud that were rampant in the 2020 elections, and she’s just getting started it seems.

“Today we are proud to announce the formation of Restore the Republic PAC, which will be dedicated to supporting candidates who will fight vigorously for our Constitutional rights, freedom of speech, and the sacred right of free and fair elections,” Powell said in a statement. “The PAC will promote candidates who fight for truth and the Rule of Law, and we will strenuously oppose any candidate who discards the Constitution for his own short term or political gain—regardless of her party.”

“The American people deserve a voice that exposes and rejects the self-interest of political parties, the control of tech giants, and the lies of the fake news. We will be the voice for honesty, integrity, and a return to government by We the People,” Powell said in a statement.

