SICKENING: War Memorial Wall in Canada Vandalized by Pro Vaxxers

A disgusting seen in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada as pro vaccine vandals spray painted over a Canadian War Memorial Wall for fall soldiers over the weekend.

That’s right, the disgusting pro vax crowd now thinks that those taking an experimental jab are more brave that soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in combat. Truly disgusting!

Cranbrook Royal Canadian Mountie Police are investigating the act of vandalism committed against the Kootenay city’s cenograph on Remembrance Day.

Mounties say that they were called to the site around 7. a.m., when a passerby noticed the graffiti scrawled across the memorial at the site.

The disgusting phrase of “The real heroes are the Vaccinated,” was spray painted on the historic war memorial wall.

City workers, firefighters, and police scrambled to clean the graffiti off and were able to get the message removed before the city’s Remembrance Day parade and ceremony took place at 10:15 a.m on Saturday morning.

The City of Cranbrook made the following statements.

“Beyond disappointed by the disrespectful actions” of the vandal or vandals.

“This act does not speak to the character and values of our citizens and our community,” it said.

Police are actively investigating and will be collecting security videos from nearby buildings in hopes to find those responsible.

Cranbrook wasn’t the only British Columbia municipality to see vaccine-related vandals and miscreants on Remembrance Day memorials.

In Kelowna, demonstrators set up an unofficial ceremony of Canada’s veterans to speak against vaccine mandates, drawing an angry response from those gathered.

To make a long story short, the Canadians want to remember those fallen and to respect them, and that is to be commended.

