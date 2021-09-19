SICKENING: Viral Video Shows Daycare Worker Repeatedly Forcing Toddler to Keep a Mask On (VIDEO)

A new video of a toddler being forced by a daycare worker to repeatedly put on a mask has outraged tens of millions of Americans over the weekend, and rightfully so.

In the video you’re about to watch, the poor child who has to be between the age of two and three, is repeatedly assaulted and forced to put on a mask, he even screams at one point “stop it.” This kid has more fight in him than 99% of the country, and it shows bless his heart!

This is SO WRONG. https://t.co/PVnhAr5zsH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2021

The World Health Organization has advised against masking children five years old and younger, writing:

WHO advises that people always consult and abide by local authorities on recommended practices in their area. An international and multidisciplinary expert group brought together by WHO reviewed evidence on COVID-19 disease and transmission in children and the limited available evidence on the use of masks by children. Based on this and other factors such as childrens’ psychosocial needs and developmental milestones, WHO and UNICEF advise the following: Children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks. This is based on the safety and overall interest of the child and the capacity to appropriately use a mask with minimal assistance.

The tyrants at the CDC are more like a criminal organization, demanding children two and up wear masks. It’s absolutely RIDICULOUS and Child Abuse!

The Centers for Disease Control put forth a different position, stating:

Given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Mask use is recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated, including children and staff. Children under 2 years of age should not wear a mask.

Here’s a few folks that weighed in on this stupidity.

This is not science.



It’s political virtue signaling. And really cruel to kids. https://t.co/J9AF3Zf3du — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 19, 2021

How is this helping children?

IT’S NOT. Please stop the cruelty. https://t.co/2R7YSUSvQQ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2021

What would you do if this was your child??? https://t.co/VvxsmBjgbZ — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 19, 2021

